DOT Foods breaks ground on two new expansion projects

Mt. Sterling's largest employer is getting bigger. The company announced plans Tuesday for two expansion projects, set to get underway next week.

Members of the Tracy family and other DOT officials broke ground Tuesday on two new buildings with a price tag of $14.6 million. An investment not only to employees but to the community.

CEO Joe Tacy said it will be attached to the current offices at the main DOT Foods campus.

"Over 200 people at our facility at DOT West across town and it's going to allow us to do a major upgrade to our facilities and move them under one roof with the rest of our employees," Tracy said.

The upgrade will replace the current office space housed in the original DOT warehouse, built in 1977, workers like Mandy Clark say it's needed.

"There's going to be a lot more collaborative space," Clark said. "We're really trying to get folks out of their cubes, working together, so there's a lot of pockets of that throughout the new office space."

The company will also add a break room to its freezer division. Tracy said this is a commitment to its employees and to Mt. Sterling.

"We're going to hire a lot of local construction firms," Tracy added. "This is another commitment to be here even longer."

A commitment city officials like to see. City Administrator Vada Yingling said DOT is a vital part of the community.

"There's probably nothing that you can't talk about or touch that's somehow indirectly benefited from DOT Foods," Yingling said.

DOT said this project will accommodate growth since anywhere between 50 and 100 jobs a year are added to the Mt. Sterling campus. Yingling said that's an added boost to the city.

"You always hope there's a certain amount of employees that live in Mt. Sterling, move here, bring their children, enroll them in school, pay taxes which always helps the economy," Yingling said.

The break room will be ready this September while the office space should be up and running by February of 2018.