School addresses increase in hate speech, racism among students

Students celebrated their differences at Quincy High School, and it was something school leaders said was sparked by an increase in hate speech.

In a digital age, almost everyone is vulnerable to bullying.

"Things with racism, sexism, homophobia, and just generally not feeling safe expressing yourself as a person,” said Hannah Brunier, sophomore at Quincy High School.

"It's hard when you're singled out about something you can't control, like say your disability or your skin tone,” said Tori Tyler, senior at Quincy High School.

Tyler said she has personally been bullied and called unimaginable things.

"I've been called the "N" word, like I talked about in the video. I've been told to go back to Africa and we have kids that have been told to go back to Mexico,” said Tyler.

"Social media is kind of the root of everything,” said Brunier.

Tyler and other students are taking a stand. Tuesday at Quincy High School students celebrated diversity. The student-led initiative talked about hate speech and outlined why diversity is important and should be celebrated.

"It is much better for something to be addressed by the students themselves then to be top-led. They don't want to hear from adults about what they should do. Hearing from each other is meaningful,” said Danielle Arnold, principal at Quincy High School.

"I hope that we show everyone that it's okay to be who you are,” said Tyler.

Students said hate speech and racism has divided the student body.

"I feel a little bit less than. It is like you're telling me I'm not good enough in a way. Like this is something I need to be ashamed of when really it's not,” said Tyler.

"I've never really felt the sense of negativity in Quincy I have until this year, and I'm hoping we can find a solution,” said Brunier.