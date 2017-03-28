New iron worker center coming to the Tri-States

One of the rooms in the training center.

Pipes that would be used for training at the center.

New Ironworkers facility in Keokuk, behind the Lee County Economic Development building.

There's a new push to get more Tri-State workers interested in a career as an iron worker and a new center is being built in Lee County to get more people certified and into the workforce.

Union leaders said there are hundreds of iron worker jobs available across the Tri-States.

"Pretty much anywhere from Muscatine to Hannibal to the south," Steve Dowell, Business manager with iron workers Local 577 said. "From Gaelsburg to Mt. Sterling to the east and Ottumwa and Kirksville to the west."

The training center is located behind the Lee County Economic Development Center and people will get certified to join local iron workers Union 577.

"It's a four year apprenticeship and we have been doing it for 30 years and it's been doing a good job," instructor Steve Kershner said.

The union has a facility in Burlington, Iowa, but they are now building this new center in Keokuk to help people from all over the Tri-States.

Union leaders said the classes are free under the four-year contract.

The students become certified riggers, welders, building developers, and lots of other positions.

"About anything in our facet of construction, we certify them for it and when they leave here, they will be certified and have the knowledge to be able to go out and do that job," Dowell said.

Right across the street from the facility in Keokuk, Seither and Cherry, hires certified workers from this program.

Managers said workers are prepared and the company focuses on hiring local.

Instructors at the center say they tell prospective workers that this training is not only for a job but for a career.

"I tell them at the career fairs that a good acronym for job is just over broke," Kershner said. "This is a career they can expand and carry all the way into a healthy retirement."

Union leaders said the building should be finished by next month.

If you're interested in joining the apprenticeship program, contact the local union for upcoming classes and schedules.