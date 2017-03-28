Fort Madison frustrated with state's movement on old state penitentiary

City wants to see something done to the old prison.

City leaders in Fort Madison are frustrated with the lack of progress on converting the old state penitentiary.

City Manager David Varley said the state owns the historic building, and state officials haven't talked about what they want to do with it.

The city would like to see it turned into a museum or potential tourist spot.

It even gave a non-profit $10,000 in grant money to make that happen.

"We hope that something could be done but we realize with the state and all the different groups involved that it's going to take time but we wish it would not take quite so long," City Manager David Varley said.

The city said the state is still spending money on maintaining the building and the property.

Last week, the non-profit told the Des Moines Register they want to do an environmental assessment.

The group said that would cost up to $180,000 and there isn't money budgeted for that.