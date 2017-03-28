Fort Madison frustrated with state's movement on old state penitentiary

A local Dot Foods employee is sharing the wealth with Tri-State veterans.More >>
A local Dot Foods employee is sharing the wealth with Tri-State veterans.More >>
Illinois lawmakers have approved a new version of a plan to fund 911 centers, increase phone fees to pay for the emergency services and allow Illinois to drop traditional landline service.More >>
Illinois lawmakers have approved a new version of a plan to fund 911 centers, increase phone fees to pay for the emergency services and allow Illinois to drop traditional landline service.More >>
The two-year Illinois state budget mess has prompted the Senate minority leader to call it quits.More >>
The two-year Illinois state budget mess has prompted the Senate minority leader to call it quits.More >>
An Adams County home was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
An Adams County home was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
The July 4th celebration in Keokuk will be held at Rand Park from Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4th.More >>
The July 4th celebration in Keokuk will be held at Rand Park from Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4th.More >>
Authorities say an Illinois State Police trooper has died and his canine partner was injured following a crash involving a semi-truck along Interstate 74.More >>
Authorities say an Illinois State Police trooper has died and his canine partner was injured following a crash involving a semi-truck along Interstate 74.More >>
Thousands of people are expected to visit Hannibal over the next several days for National Tom Sawyer Days.More >>
Thousands of people are expected to visit Hannibal over the next several days for National Tom Sawyer Days.More >>
Wednesday marked the start to a busy summer tourism season in Hannibal.More >>
Wednesday marked the start to a busy summer tourism season in Hannibal.More >>
The state budget impasse could affect the accreditation of Illinois universities, which are already facing a funding cut under the recently proposed budget.More >>
The state budget impasse could affect the accreditation of Illinois universities, which have seen deep cuts in state funding in the nearly three years lawmakers have failed to agree on a spending plan.More >>
What if your child's school closed before they finished the upcoming fall semester?More >>
What if your child's school closed before they finished the upcoming fall semester?More >>