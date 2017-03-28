WGEM Player of the Year: Laney Lantz

After an impressive freshman season last year many in the Central Southeastern girls basketball program knew the day would come when Laney Lantz would inherit the program on the floor. Safe to say, there were lofty expectations surrounding Lantz as she headed into her sophomore season.



"We're not going to let the C-SE program have any let down." said Lantz.



While expectations for the team were even higher, what was expected from Lantz and what was needed out of her turned out to be two different things.



"The intangibles that people don't know about her is that she's a great leader. She is very unselfish and she shares the ball," said C-SE head coach Matt Long."



Halfway through the season C-SE lost senior forward Kolby McClelland to a knee injury for the rest of the season. In need of a leader on the floor, Long turned to his standout sophomore.



"I pulled her to the side and said the bus was hers to drive and we would go as deep as what she would allow us to," said Long.



The reality of a sophomore leading the team never seemed to affect Lantz, she says.



"I don't think I felt any added pressure. I just went out and played my game and tried to do the best I could with my senior leaders helping me."



Lantz turned into the team's leading scorer, averaging more than 16 points per game as the team rolled on. Then disaster struck the Panthers' roster again when Lantz herself exited the bench with an injury.



The sophomore suffered painful bone contusions in and around her knee which caused her to miss the rest of the regular season.



"There was definitely a lot of pain but once I knew that nothing was seriously wrong, I knew I could push through the pain and do what I wanted to do to continue our journey throughout the rest of the season with my team," said Lantz.



"She said, 'Coach I'm going to do whatever it takes. It may hurt. It may harm me later down the road but I want to finish out this season,"' Long recalls.



Playing through injury, Lantz lead the team back to the state tournament while capturing another state trophy and 2nd Team All-State honors.



"There's no secret," explained Long. "The torch has been passed and the next two years we expect (Lantz) to be our leader."



