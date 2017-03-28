Local pharmacist supports prescription drug monitoring bill - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local pharmacist supports prescription drug monitoring bill

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

A plan to track prescription drugs in Missouri was brought to the house floor Tuesday.

Supporters say a database could cut off prescription drug abuse at its source, keeping people from filling prescriptions at multiple pharmacies. State representative Lindell Shumake says he still cannot support the bill in its current form because of privacy issues.

Shumake says he wants to reduce prescription drug problems, but feels the monitoring program violates residents' right to privacy. Missouri is the only state without a program like this. Local pharmacists say it's needed because in Hannibal alone, there are six pharmacies.

"Being able to check systems to see if somebody has gotten something somewhere else could save a lot of time and potentially save lives down the road where not as many medications will be out there and be used by people who aren't supposed to be using them," Pharmacist Greg Gilmore with Grand Pharmacy said. 

Gilmore feels the monitoring program's benefits outweigh any concerns over patient privacy, but says pharmacists take patient privacy seriously. 

