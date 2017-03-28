Hannibal High School seniors raise money for safe graduation celebration

High school seniors will be graduating soon and Tuesday, Hannibal students are getting some support to make sure they stay safe while celebrating the big day.

Hannibal High School's Project Graduation held a fundraiser a Finns Restaurant. Seniors waited on customers as they raised money for their after graduation event. Organizers say Project Graduation helps seniors celebrate the life accomplishment in a safe environment.

Senior Miranda Frick says it's great to see the community get behind their cause.

"It's honestly pretty great just to see all the people that come out and contribute to it all and help us and push to be able to have that fun celebration at the end," Frick said.

The group raised $1,000 from the fundraiser. If you would like to donate, checks can be dropped off or mailed to FACT at 4 Melgrove Ln. Hannibal, Missouri 63401. All donations are tax deductible. Organizers ask to make them out to Hannibal High School Project Graduation.