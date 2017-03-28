Tuesday's Area Scores-March 28 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tuesday's Area Scores-March 28

Posted:

**High School Soccer, Girls**

Quincy High: 2
QND: 3
Madison Meyer: GW Goal
Raiders: (4-0)
Blue Devils: (1-2-2)

Hannibal: 4
Marshall: 0
Pirates: (3-1, 2-0)

**High School Baseball**

Palmyra: 3
QND: 9
Tommy Ray: WP
Raiders: (4-2)

Macomb: 4
Mon-Rose: 5
F/9 innings

Pittsfield: 8
Rushville-Industry: 2
Jacob McIntire: 3RBI

Southeastern: 6
Liberty: 7
Avery Spilker (Lib): WP, 6 K's
Shad Flesner (SE): 2 RBI

JX Routt: 7
Brown County: 1
Keaton Wort: RBI

Griggsville-Perry: 1
Triopia: 2

Canton: 11
Mark Twain: 1

Community R-6: 1
Bowling Green: 10
Josh Gibson: WP
Bobcats: (3-0)

**High School Softball**

West Hancock: 9
Illini West: 3
McKenzie Hall: WP
Montana Andrew: 2 RBI

Macomb: 12
Mon-Rose: 2

Pittsfield: 13
West Central: 8
Maddy Gwartney: 4 RBI

Southeastern: 3
Liberty: 18
Mikayla Higdom: 3 RBI

JX Routt: 11
Brown County: 6
Alissa Hodge: 2 RBI

Griggsville-Perry: 10
Triopia: 7
Jordan Brite: WP, 11 K's, 3 RBI

**High School Track & Field**

(Knox County Invite)

*Girls Team Results
1) South Shelby
2) Green City
3) Highland
4) Knox County
5) North Shelby

*Girls Multiple Event Winners
Makayla Dickerson (Highland): 200M,, 4x100, 4x200
Adalyn Johnson (Highland): 400M, 4x100, 4x200
Meredith O'Neal (South Shelby): 800M, 4x400, 4x800

*Boys Team Results
1) South Shelby
2) Knox County
3) Highland
4) Green City
5) Scotland County

*Boys Multiple Event Winners
Montgomery Lanpher (S. Shelby): 300MH, 4x400
Brock Wood (S. Shelby): 100M, 200M
Shaughn Malcarne (N. Shelby): Long Jump, Triple Jump

**High School Golf**

(Palmyra Quad at Norwoods GC)
1) Palmyra: 303
2) Macon: 346
3) Centralia: 381
4) Monroe City: 429

**Boys Tennis**
Hannibal: 11
Mexico: 1

**College Baseball**
Heartland: 7
John Wood: 5

Heartland: 10
John Wood: 4
Blazers: (9-9,2-6)

Robert Morris: 1
Western Illinois: 12
Chris Tschida: 3-4, 5 RBI, Grand Slam

**College Softball**

Culver-Stockton: 11
Graceland: 3

Culver-Stockton: 3
Graceland: 4
Wildcats: (12-6, 7-4) 

John Wood: 6
7) Parkland: 3
Bailey Smith: WP, 5 K's



 

