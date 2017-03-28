Hannibal businesses build connections at business expo - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal businesses build connections at business expo

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Businesses talk with one another during Hannibal's Business Expo.
People look at products on display.
Two businesses talk with each other during Tuesday's Business Expo.
Business representatives talk with a passing person.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

New business partnerships in the future could come out after an event in Hannibal Tuesday.

The Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Business Expo. More than 30 businesses showcased their products and services to other businesses in an effort to partner for future project. Organizers say its continued to grow in recent years and helps area businesses reach out to one another.

"It's always really fun for us to see how many people meet each other for the first time at an event like this and how many businesses make a connection with someone they didn't realize offered that product or service," Executive Director McKenzie Disselhorst said. "That's what it's all about, the networking and really getting out there and knowing what's happening in your community."

Organizers say plans are already underway for next year. Those who would like to reserve a booth can contact the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce at 573-221-1101.

