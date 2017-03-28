List of golfers committed to the WGEM/Herald-Whig TriState Pro-Am

Below is the list of the professional golfers that will showcase their talents at the second annual WGEM/Herald-Whig Tri-State Pro-Am at Quincy's Spring Lake County Club on May, 29.



Eighteen golfers will compete in this year's event and will be added to this list as their names are released.



Golfing at the WGEM/Herald-Whig TriState Pro-Am will be....



- Luke Guthrie (Web.com Tour/ Quincy High graduate)



- Brian Campbell (PGA Tour, University of Illinois product)



- Martin Pillar (Web.com Tour)



- Gerina Pillar (LPGA Tour, Top 20 among LPGA money leaders)



- Brittany Lang (LPGA Tour, Defending US Women's Open Champion)