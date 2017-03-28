Local farmers prepare for planting after dry winter

Adams County Farm Bureau Manager Shawn Valter added that dry conditions can have an economic impact on the area.

The unseasonably dry winter, has created some concerns from local farmers.

Adams County farmer Dennis Dempsey has been preparing for planting season, but it's been a challenge with spring off to a slow start.



"I'm glad to see the rain to keep everybody slowed down a little bit, and we need the moisture really bad." Dempsey said.

Moisture that Adams County Farm Bureau Manager Shawn Valter said farmers have been keeping a close eye on, given the lack of precipitation.

"We're hopeful that rains will come timely as we go along throughout the growing season, and it's just a real unknown." Valter said. "We're at Mother Nature's expense."



So far this year, Mother Nature hasn't been too helpful. All of the Tri-States have experienced abnormally dry, or drought conditions. Valter noted that can have a real economic impact on the area.

"When farmers don't have a good year, they're not coming to town." Valter said. "They're not purchasing vehicles. They're not buying extra things they might if they have a really good growing season."

However, farmers like Dempsey aren't too worried, noting that it just comes with the territory.



"Sometimes Mother Nature takes good care of you, and sometimes it turns out the other way." Dempsey said. "We're always optimistic. We always assume that we'll have the weather that we need when we need it, and we just go pretty much as normal."

Dempsey added that he plans to start planting corn when April rolls around, and moisture and ground temperatures are ideal.