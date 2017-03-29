Lee County board OK's minimum wage hike - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Lee County board OK's minimum wage hike

Posted:
By Valeree Dunn, Producer
Cook grilling a steak at Hawkeye Restaurant in Keokuk, Iowa. Cook grilling a steak at Hawkeye Restaurant in Keokuk, Iowa.

A potential fight over minimum wage in Iowa could have a big impact in Lee County.

The Board of Supervisors there approved raising the county's minimum wage to $8.20 an hour starting on May 1st, with the goal of getting to $10 an hour by 2020.

Cities in Lee County can opt out of the ordinance, but they may not have to.

There's a bill on Governor Terry Branstad's desk that would ban local governments from raising the minimum wage, and he says he supports it.

