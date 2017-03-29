Crime rate, campaign accusations among topics at WGEM Quincy mayoral debate

Independent Jeff VanCamp held up a flyer that he claims has been part of "Chicago-style attack politics."'

Billy Meyer asks a question for the candidates running to be mayor in Quincy.

Independent Jeff VanCamp debates Republican Incumbant Kyle Moore in a Quincy mayoral debate at WGEM. They took questions from WGEM's Gene Kennedy, Alexandra Carter and Doug Wilson with our partners with the Herald-Whig

Quincy voters will elect their mayor next week and they had a chance to learn about them Tuesday night at the WGEM Quincy Mayor Debate.

Incumbent Kyle Moore, a Republican who's seeking his second term, is facing off against 6th Ward Alderman Jeff VanCamp, who's running as an Independent.

The candidates touched on everything from tax issues to the campaign itself in their last debate before the election.

As in past debates, Quincy's rising crime rate became a talking point Tuesday. Mayor Moore says the issue is already being addressed with Quincy's Turn Around Partnership Program, or QTAP.

"It's a program that's gonna change the way we police in the city of Quincy," Moore said. "But I want to be highlighted, the answer can't only come from government. It has to start with our families, our churches, our communities and I believe Quincy is working to make that happen."

"But with all the conversations going on," VanCamp responded, "our crime rate is continuing to increase. What we don't have and what we're lacking is a very solid action plan, not just a program."

VanCamp said he's been wrongly portrayed as a Democrat running as an Independent, but assured he is not running a partisan campaign.

He took issue with a flyer depicting him as serving up a recipe of tax hikes.

"This is not running a clean campaign," VanCamp said as he held up the flyer during the debate. "This is dirty, partisan politics against someone who's running as an Independent. This has no place in Quincy. This is Chicago-style attack politics."

"I find it interesting that my opponent doesn't dispute the facts on that mailer," Moore responded. "He has a record of increasing fees on the park district. He has a record of increasing taxes. That is his record, it's not dirty campaigning."

During the debate, the two took questions from WGEM viewers. Billy Meyer asked the candidates if they would support a gambling boat on Front Street.

"If we do that for the money, what does that do for the character of our city?" VanCamp questioned. "There are many people who think it could harm the character of our city and I think we need to hear both sides of the argument before we make a decision." VanCamp says he's undecided on the issue.



"Whether or not a full-fledged gaming boat would benefit our community, that's something we would have to have a broader conversation on," responded Moore.

Moore thinks he's worthy of a second term, while VanCamp said change is needed.

"I saw a failure in true leadership," VanCamp said, discussing his feeling when he launched his campaign.

"For the last four years I have been the man in the arena, fighting for you and beside you," Moore said in his closing remarks.

Quincy voters will decide Tuesday April 4 who the next mayor should be.