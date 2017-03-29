Local energy assistance program in jeopardy under Trump budget

A federal program that helps local people pay their energy bills would be cut under President Trump's proposed budget.

The President has outlined more funding for defense, and proposed cutting programs like LIHEAP to make that happen. This week NECAC officials in Northeast Missouri wrote letters and called lawmakers urging them to save the program.

NECAC officials said the LIHEAP program alone brought in $1.2 million last year, but if the program is cut, there would be a lot less money to go around.

Marion County Intake Assistant Cassandra Loren said that donations may not be able to make up the gap in funding.

"There's not nearly enough donated funds," she said. "Donated funds are great, and they help in tons of different ways, but there's not nearly enough donated funds to help the amount of clientele that we have that need the assistance that LIHEAP can offer."

Phyllis Chitwood, a receptionist at NECAC who received help from the LIHEAP program, said cutting funding for the program would have a big impact.

"Well, it will make life a little bit harder to make ends meet" she said. "You find things that you do without that would, make your life a little easier."

The deadline for assistance for winter heating is March 31. Loren said they still have funds available to help people in need this year, but only due to the mild winter.