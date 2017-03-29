Hunnewell voters set to decide funding path for sewer upgrades

Voters in Hunnewell, Missouri, will decide on Tuesday if they want the city to use $750,000 in bonds to upgrade the city's nearly 30-year-old sewer system.

City Collector Brenda Gruber said right now the city is meeting ammonia regulations mandated by the EPA, but in the near future it won't be and the city's been notified of mandatory guidelines that must be met within the next five years.

Gruber said these bonds will help the city avoid costly fines and potential rate hikes.

"To try to keep our sewer rates from going up very high we need the bond issue to pass to get grant money to help us pay for the new sewer upgrade," Gruber said.

Gruber also said EPA fines wouldn't begin for a few years, but the issue was put on the ballot now because planning and construction for a new sewer system could take months if not longer if the bond issue passes.

"We know that this is unfair, we don't like it but we don't have a choice," Gruber said. "We will be fined, the city will be fined if we don't upgrade."

Gruber added that if the bond issue does not pass, the city would eventually have to find money through loans and other sources of revenue, which could also cost voters more in the long run.