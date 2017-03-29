WGEM Stations Closed Captioning Contact - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

WGEM Stations Closed Captioning Contact

WGEM Stations Closed Caption Information

WGEM offers real-time closed captioning for select newscasts, breaking events and special events.

For immediate concerns about our closed captioning please contact us using one of the following methods. Email preferred.

Email: closedcaption@wgem.com
Phone: 217-592-3262
Fax: 217-228-6670

For non-immediate closed captioning concerns
Name Brady Dreasler
Title Quincy Media, Inc. Director of Engineering
Address P.O. Box 80
Quincy, IL 62306-0909
Email closedcaption@qni.biz
Phone 217-221-3415
FAX 217-223-5019
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.