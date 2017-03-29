Police name suspect in Macomb shooting threat

The McDonough County Sheriff's Office said a Macomb man was arrested Wednesday morning after the FBI reported the threat of a mass shooting.

Sheriff Rick VanBrooker said his office and local police were contacted Wednesday by the FBI at 7:30 a.m. He said the FBI reported there was a threat of a mass shooting said to take place Wednesday in the county.

VanBrooker said the threat was made Wednesday morning on an online chatroom, but no institutions were directly threatened.

VanBrooker said precautions were taken throughout the county as the FBI conducted an investigation. He said the FBI and Macomb police took Kevin Corridon, 26, into custody in Macomb at 10:40 a.m.

"This person is believed to be the person responsible for the threat," VanBrooker stated in a news release.

VanBrooker said Corridon had no weapons and did not have the capacity to carry out the threat. He said Corridon was charged with felony disorderly conduct.

Corridon was being held in the McDonough County Jail, pending his first court appearance. VanBrooker said more charges were possible.