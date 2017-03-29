Storm chasers killed pursuing Texas tornado - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Storm chasers killed pursuing Texas tornado

Posted:

(NBC News) - Three storm chasers were killed in a car accident in West Texas Tuesday.

The storm chasers were driving toward a storm when officials say a black Suburban ran a stop sign at an intersection and collided with a black Jeep.

The three occupants in the two vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have identified the deceased as 57-year-old Kelley Williamson, 55-year-old Randall Yarnall, and 25-year-old Corbin Jaeger.

Officials say the accident was not weather related and the crash is under investigation.

Williamson and Yarnall were contractors for the Weather Channel, which is partly owned by NBCUniversal.

More: http://on.today.com/2o7okEg

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.