Storm chasers killed pursuing Texas tornado

(NBC News) - Three storm chasers were killed in a car accident in West Texas Tuesday.

The storm chasers were driving toward a storm when officials say a black Suburban ran a stop sign at an intersection and collided with a black Jeep.

The three occupants in the two vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have identified the deceased as 57-year-old Kelley Williamson, 55-year-old Randall Yarnall, and 25-year-old Corbin Jaeger.

Officials say the accident was not weather related and the crash is under investigation.

Williamson and Yarnall were contractors for the Weather Channel, which is partly owned by NBCUniversal.

