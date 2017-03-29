Missing boater's body recovered near Keokuk - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Missing boater's body recovered near Keokuk

Photo of Ron Wagner (right) submitted by his family. Photo of Ron Wagner (right) submitted by his family.
Crews looking for White and Wagner back in January. Crews looking for White and Wagner back in January.
Wagner (Photo submitted by family) Wagner (Photo submitted by family)
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

Authorities identified the body pulled Wednesday from the Mississippi River near Keokuk as Ron Wagner, who went missing in January.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said they found Wagner's ID card on the body. Wagner, along with Bill White, Sr., went missing in January after going overboard on their boat.

Weber said workers at the lock & dam spotted a body floating in the water Wednesday morning and called authorities.

Lee County Medical Examiner Eugenio Torres said the body was taken to the University of Iowa for an autopsy.

