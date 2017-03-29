Missing boater's body recovered near Keokuk

Crews looking for White and Wagner back in January.

Photo of Ron Wagner (right) submitted by his family.

Authorities identified the body pulled Wednesday from the Mississippi River near Keokuk as Ron Wagner, who went missing in January.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said they found Wagner's ID card on the body. Wagner, along with Bill White, Sr., went missing in January after going overboard on their boat.

Weber said workers at the lock & dam spotted a body floating in the water Wednesday morning and called authorities.

Lee County Medical Examiner Eugenio Torres said the body was taken to the University of Iowa for an autopsy.