UPDATE: WIU, Gravina come to terms on contract extension

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- Western Illinois women's basketball coach JD Gravina has agreed to a contract extension to remain in Macomb.



Gravina has signed a four-year "contract memorandum" that will keep him in Western Hall through the 2020-21 season. The university made the announcement Wednesday evening.



WGEM Sports reported the agreement earlier in the day.



Gravina's current contract expires Friday, March 31.



He will be paid a base salary of $132,500. Gravina's associate head coach, Seth Minter, is included in the new deal. Minter will also receive a raise.



Gravina has spent the last six seasons with the Leathernecks.



He led Western to Summit League regular season and tournament titles, and the program's first NCAA Tournament since 1995, this past season.