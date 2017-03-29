UPDATE: WIU, Gravina come to terms on contract extension - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

UPDATE: WIU, Gravina come to terms on contract extension

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
JD Gravina has an agreement in place to remain WIU women's basketball coach for the next four seasons. JD Gravina has an agreement in place to remain WIU women's basketball coach for the next four seasons.

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- Western Illinois women's basketball coach JD Gravina has agreed to a contract extension to remain in Macomb.

Gravina has signed a four-year "contract memorandum" that will keep him in Western Hall through the 2020-21 season. The university made the announcement Wednesday evening.

WGEM Sports reported the agreement earlier in the day.

Gravina's current contract expires Friday, March 31.

He will be paid a base salary of $132,500. Gravina's associate head coach, Seth Minter, is included in the new deal. Minter will also receive a raise.

Gravina has spent the last six seasons with the Leathernecks.

He led Western to Summit League regular season and tournament titles, and the program's first NCAA Tournament since 1995, this past season.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.