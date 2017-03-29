Authorities arrest three in Quincy on meth charges - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Authorities arrest three in Quincy on meth charges

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said three people were arrested Monday on meth charges after a search warrant was executed.

Authorities reported officers with the sheriff's office and West Central Illinois Task Force conducted the search in the 2500 block of Chestnut in Quincy.

The sheriff's office said Amy Mueller, Jeremy Smith and Nicole Edwards were each arrested for unlawful possession of meth. They were placed in the Adams County Jail, pending their court appearances.

