Sober living facility expands to combat growing demand

Sober living facility expands to combat growing demand

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Harvest House in Hannibal is a non-profit that helps hundreds of people a year fight addictions. People like Rhonda Fargis.

"My first use of methamphetamine was at sixteen. I am 41. I've been off and on meth and alcohol since I was sixteen years old," said Fargis.

She knew she needed help.

"I lost all three of my kids," she said.

Fargis looked, but couldn't find anywhere to turn.

"I was trying to call the rehab center. They were so full. I cried out for help that day. I said please help me. I cannot live like this anymore," said Fargis.

That's when she turned to Harvest House. The ministry provides sober living for men and women suffering from addiction get back on their feet. Now, even more people will be able to get help with a fourth house being built. 

"We offer them a safe, stable, sober place where they can be introduced to church, introduced to self help meetings, we can help them go to court and get jobs," said Pastor James Bridges, Director of Harvest Outreach Ministries.

Organizers say a fourth house was needed to meet the demand.

"The rise in Quincy, Hannibal area, we see the rise in drug abuse, we see the rise in drug overdoses," said Bridges. 

Fargis says Harvest House saved her life.

"I think I would be in prison right now or dead. I really do."

Residents pay $80 a week to live at the house. The cost covers everything from lights to food to clothing. To apply click HERE. Organizers will run background checks, talk to family, counselors and probation officers to make sure you would be a good fit. The fourth house is hoped to be done by May. 

