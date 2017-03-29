'Everybody Wins' Mega Raffle helps QND and Quincy Catholic elem - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

'Everybody Wins' Mega Raffle helps QND and Quincy Catholic elementary schools

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
The 7th annual 'Everybody Wins' Mega Raffle kicked off Wednesday.

There are 4,000 tickets up for sale at $100 a piece. The grand prize is $100,000 the second prize is a brand new Chevy Camero or a Kia Sorento, the third is $10,000.

The raffle funds are used to help Quincy Catholic elementary schools and QND Foundations stay updated with current technology, tuition assistance and building QND endowment. 

"It's just a great fundraiser, it has been very successful for catholic education in Quincy. When you look at the proceeds we have been able to make a direct impact in enrollment in our catholic grade schools that ultimately feed into Quincy Notre Dame," said Kurt Stuckman, Executive Director, Quincy Notre Dame Foundation. 

There are 74 prizes given out. Every ticket purchased, $10 goes directly to the schools. Over the past six years $800,000 have been raised to benefit catholic school students. For a link to buy raffle tickets click here.

