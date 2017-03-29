Traffic on Highway 61 slowed after semi crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Traffic on Highway 61 slowed after semi crash

By Valeree Dunn, Producer
Troopers say the semi didn't turn wide enough and hit a pole

Traffic on Highway 61 was slowed Wednesday evening after a semi crash at the intersection of McMasters and Ely Road in Hannibal.

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the call around 5:20 p.m. Troopers say the semi didn't make the turn wide enough and hit a pole. 

Trooper Tyler Fuller says the truck was hauling meat from Kansas and the two people in the cab were not injured.

