Traffic on Highway 61 slowed after semi crash

Traffic on Highway 61 was slowed Wednesday evening after a semi crash at the intersection of McMasters and Ely Road in Hannibal.

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the call around 5:20 p.m. Troopers say the semi didn't make the turn wide enough and hit a pole.

Trooper Tyler Fuller says the truck was hauling meat from Kansas and the two people in the cab were not injured.