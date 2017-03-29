Lee County residents react to possibility of state minimum wage taking effect

Cooks in the back making meals at V's.

People in southeast Iowa are confused about their minimum wage.

Workers in Lee County celebrated after hearing the news that their wages could be increased from $7.25 to $8.20 an hour starting May 1.

"Being the fact that it would almost be a $1 raise would be a huge impact on a lot of families," Michelle Bennett, butcher at V's Restaurant and Brewpub said.

Michelle Bennett has lived in Keokuk all her life.

She said many of her friends make minimum wage full time and they can't live on it.

"You can't find a place to rent here that is under $600 dollars," Bennett said. "That's a lot for someone who is getting paid minimum wage. We can't afford it."

At the state capital in Des Moines, the senate just put a bill on Governor Branstad's desk that would create a uniform minimum wage to $7.25 an hour.

State leaders said this would help protect local businesses and coffee shop owner Dan Winn agrees.

"I think it's better if it's established state-wide or even on a level where individual communities don't have to deal with that so it gives you a level playing field," Winn said.

Winn said he might have to think of raising costs if the wages are increased and thinks other businesses would do the same.

"The services that they are going to pay for is going to take that wage away, when they are paying more for that cup of coffee or hamburger you know, for those services that they were paying for before," Winn said,

But for now, Bennett and her family sit and wait until something happens.

"I wish that they could walk in our shoes for a day or a week or a month and see how hard we struggle," Bennett said. "I think it would be so much easier to keep the bill there and support the people who do struggle."

The bill is sitting on the governor's desk.

If he signs it, the state minimum wage would go into effect immediately, taking away local control.

