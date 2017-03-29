Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued in northeast Missouri

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Monroe, Ralls and Marion counties until 9 p.m.



Also, a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued until 9:30 p.m. for Lewis and Adams counties.



The NWS says the main threat with this storm will be the potential for quarter-inch size hail. The storm cell is moving north at 60 miles-per-hour, according to the weather service. Residents in affected areas are urged to seek shelter.



WGEM will keep you updated with more information as soon as it becomes available.