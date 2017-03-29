Scotland County's Wood ready to make impact at JWCC

MEMPHIS, Mo. (WGEM) -- The realization that high school basketball has come to an end has finally hit home for Scotland County's Chelsea Wood.



It sunk in when head coach Cory Shultz recently made an announcement for next year's players to report to a meeting and Wood nearly attended.



Her prep career might be over but her college playing days are only beginning.



Wood made her commitment to John Wood official Wednesday afternoon.



She's the type of player who could make an instant impact during her freshman season.



"I definitely will have to work a lot harder," Wood admitted.



"When you go to college you're not just the All-Star anymore. There's a ton of All-Stars and (at) John Wood we have many All-Stars coming to this team. I also think that the passion that Coach (Norman) Rodriguez has, and that all those (John Wood) girls have, was another big reason of why I wanted to go there."



Her first two years in high school Wood was strictly post-oriented. But over the last two seasons she's adjusted her game and developed an ability on the perimeter.



Wood's former coach, and the one she will play for over the next two years, feel the sky is the limit at the junior college level.



"I think they're getting somebody that can help them right out of the gate," Shultz said.



"She's big, physical, (and) strong. I think down the stretch for us this year she was probably one of our most consistent players. When we needed something she was there."



According to JWCC head coach Norman Rodriguez, "She's got a little bit of an edge to her. She's a great kid but when she's in that post that's her house, and we love that about her."



Wood leaves Scotland County as a member of a senior class that won 94 games over four years and capped off the first state tournament appearance in program history with a third place finish in Class 1 this past season.