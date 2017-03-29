Local storm spotter reacts to deadly crash in Texas

Local storm spotters are reflecting on the dangers of the job after three storm chasers were killed in a crash in Texas Tuesday.

Officials say they were chasing severe storms, when an SUV ran a stop sign at an intersection and collided with a Jeep, leaving three dead --- two were contractors for the Weather Channel and local storm spotters say even though the crash wasn't weather related, there are a lot of risks that come with the territory.

"Certainly you want to be cognizant of speed limits, if the road is wet, or there is hail on the road you have to be careful," said storm spotter Jesse Risley. You have to watch for debris blowing on the road, other drivers. I mean you don't want to be self centered to the point that you're worried about chasing the storm or getting the spot and putting other people at risk."

Officials say 57-year-old Kelley Williamson, 55-year-old Randall Yarnall, and 25-year-old Corbin Jaeger all died in the crash.