Quincy police chief looking for additional help

As street crime continues to trouble Quincy, the police chief says he needs more officers to try and curb it.

Rookie Quincy Patrol Officer William Printy has been with the force for nine months and finished training two months ago.

"Quincy is very diverse," Printy said. "You can be in one section of town dealing with one type of call, you might be in another section of town dealing with something completely different."

Additional help is on the way. Two police officers were sworn into the force earlier this week, but Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley says they won't be finished training until September. He says due to the extensive training process it takes months for the officers to be hired, trained, and on patrol. He says despite the time put into each recruit, it's not a guarantee they'll still ultimately be on the force.



"Statistically we lose one out of every five new recruits, Copley said. "Now it hasn't always been that way, it's kind of where we are at right at this moment. We've hired 20 officers since 2014, including 2014."



Even once the two new officers hit the streets, Copley says he needs more officers to keep residents as safe as possible.

"Minimum staffing isn't optimal staffing," Copley said. "We'd like having as many officers on the street as we can."

Copley says the two hires will get the force back to 73 officers, or full staff. In order to get the Quincy Turn Around Program, or QTAP, running, QPD needs two more officers. Right now that's not in the plans.

"We had them originally in the budget that we're preparing for next fiscal year," Copley explained. "They've since been removed. I was directed to remove them from the budget."

During Tuesday's mayoral debate, Mayor Kyle Moore touted the QTAP program as a way to combat the rising crime rate. However, he confirmed Wednesday, that as of now, the money needed to hire the officers for the program isn't in the budget. If that turns around and the program begins, it would focus on the criminals themselves and give them options to turn their lives around, Copley says it's a needed change.

"We need to do something to change the culture," Copley added. "You need to start targeting specific offenders, not areas to drive the violent crime down."

Printy feels connecting with the community can also be the step in the right direction.

"I'm able to hop out with subjects out of my squad car, get to talk and to know the community."

Mayor Moore says it's up to the council to decide whether to hire the additional officers. He says the council must "buy in" to get the money needed for the program.