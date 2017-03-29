Adams County road work set to begin soon

West Maple Avenue in Ursa will be a one lane road while a culvert expansion project takes place.

The Adams County Highway Department announced on Wednesday that they will be working on two new road projects in the month of April.

The department plans to work on a grading project and culvert replacement at the railroad crossing on 2100th Street off of Highway 24 near Camp Point, Illinois. The road will be closed during the construction.

It also will be working on a culvert extension project on West Maple Avenue, west of Ursa, but it will remain open as a one lane road.

Adams County Engineer Jim Frankenhoff added that drivers should use caution when using the road.

"As we move into planting season, where equipment is going to be on the roadway, and obviously larger equipment won't be able to pass, they'll have to take an alternate route to get to their destination." Frankenhoff said.