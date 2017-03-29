Missouri looking to possibly ban red light cameras

Missouri inched closer to banning red light cameras on Wednesday.

If the bill sponsored by Republican Representative Bryan Spencer of Wentzville is approved, cities, and counties would have one year to stop using red light cameras, which are used to catch traffic violations.

The city of Hannibal currently has multiple cameras at intersections along Highway 61.

Supporters of the bill have noted that the cameras are used to generate revenue instead of control traffic.

Opponents have countered by saying that cities and counties should be able to decide whether to use the cameras.

Hannibal Resident Tony Bowman voiced his concerns about getting rid of the cameras.

"If you get picked up by them, yeah it's irritating, but it has really slowed the semi truck traffic down., especially there at the three intersections." Bowman noted. "And they have prevented a lot of serious accidents."