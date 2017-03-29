Developer resubmitting special permit request in Quincy

The land at 20th and Broadway sits empty as the developer seeks a special permit.

The developer who owns the property at 20th and Broadway plans to build on the property in the near future.

A new development near 20th and Broadway in Quincy may be pushed back longer.

That's because the developer of the property, which is just east of Family Video, withdrew his request for a special permit before Tuesday's Planning Commission meeting.

Officials say the property owner didn't feel comfortable releasing the names of the businesses looking to lease future space,

that decision means the commission can only allow what that area is zoned for right now.

"The staff's recommendations were for C1A uses, which are basically office and light retail use," Chuck Bevelheimer, Director of Planning and Development, said. "At that time, he was uncomfortable with that not knowing exactly what his business mix will be for the lease spaces he's proposing to build there."

Bevelheimer says the property owner has already re-submitted his proposal for next month's meeting. Residents in that area will be notified.The meeting will be held April 25 at 7 p.m. at city hall.