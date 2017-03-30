Vietnam veteran laid to rest

LeRoy Leonard, a Pike County, Illinois, native, Vietnam Air Force veteran, and former Illinois State Trooper was laid to rest Wednesday.

He flew on a recent Honor Flight. We remember him because he almost didn't get on the plane. He was worried about the logistics of the day. But, he decided to do it and, he was just beaming with joy at the end of the trip.

We will always remember him fondly.

LeRoy Leonard was 70 years old.