Quincy High's Brock lands offer from Michigan State

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- He's still got two years left of running over defenders at the high school level and the scholarship offers are beginning to pile up.



Quincy High School running back Jirehl Brock has landed his second Big Ten scholarship offer, this time from Michigan State.



Brock already has an offer from Iowa.



He burst on the scene last fall with eye-popping numbers, including rushing for 304 yards and six touchdowns in a win over Rock Island.



Brock also helped lead the Blue Devils to an outright Western Big Six title for the first time since 1974.