Unity/Payson tabs McLaughlin new football coach - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Unity/Payson tabs McLaughlin new football coach

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Highland defensive coordinator and QND alum Connor McLaughlin has been approved as the new head coach at Unity/Payson. Highland defensive coordinator and QND alum Connor McLaughlin has been approved as the new head coach at Unity/Payson.

MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) -- The Unity/Payson football program has new leadership.

Connor McLaughlin was approved as the Mustangs head coach during Wednesday night's school board meeting.

McLaughlin is a Quincy Notre Dame alum and spent last fall as defensive coordinator at Highland.

Prior to that, he was an assistant on the QND staff following a two-year stint as a player at Westminster College.

McLaughlin takes over for Kevin Krietemeyer who resigned in December for the head coaching position at Bowling Green.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.