Unity/Payson tabs McLaughlin new football coach

MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) -- The Unity/Payson football program has new leadership.
Connor McLaughlin was approved as the Mustangs head coach during Wednesday night's school board meeting.
McLaughlin is a Quincy Notre Dame alum and spent last fall as defensive coordinator at Highland.
Prior to that, he was an assistant on the QND staff following a two-year stint as a player at Westminster College.
McLaughlin takes over for Kevin Krietemeyer who resigned in December for the head coaching position at Bowling Green.
