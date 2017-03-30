Unity/Payson tabs McLaughlin new football coach

MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) -- The Unity/Payson football program has new leadership.



Connor McLaughlin was approved as the Mustangs head coach during Wednesday night's school board meeting.



McLaughlin is a Quincy Notre Dame alum and spent last fall as defensive coordinator at Highland.



Prior to that, he was an assistant on the QND staff following a two-year stint as a player at Westminster College.



McLaughlin takes over for Kevin Krietemeyer who resigned in December for the head coaching position at Bowling Green.