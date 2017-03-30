Shopping Local: John Wood stays in Tri-States to replenish roster

(WGEM) -- Even in college recruiting the already rich can get richer.



In the case of the John Wood women's basketball program that's exactly what's happened over the last several weeks when it comes to the commitments of local senior standouts.



Scotland County's Chelsea Wood, Monroe City's Asjia Troy, Tressa Campbell from Clark County, Palmyra's Savannah Nix, and Central-Southeastern's Alaina Vance, have all pledged to play for the Lady Blazers next season.



Head coach Norman Rodriguez says it's certainly a bonus to have all this Tri-State talent.



"They get it that's it not an overnight thing. They get it that's it going to be little by little, step by step," Rodriguez said minutes after securing the signature of Wood.



"We knew we needed to go out and knew we really needed to find kids that would fit that puzzle. We believe that the local kids fit the puzzle better than kids from Michigan, or Alabama, or places like that."



Rodriguez has a common theme with the latest batch of local recruits - all five come from winning programs, including Wood and Vance who ended their high school careers at the state tournament.



The final piece to the puzzle comes next week when Clopton All-State forward Ashtyn Lagemann makes her commitment official.