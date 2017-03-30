BBB warns about scholarship application scams

Scam artists are looking to prey on students and families as they try to figure out how to pay for college, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Mara Clingingsmith, the Quincy Regional Director of the Better Business Bureau, said often scam artists create fake website to try and lure you into providing your personal information.

"There are legitimate companies out there you just have to do your research, ask for their policies and procedures," she said. "They will give you all that information upfront, they're not going to make empty promises. They're not going to guarantee you results."

Clingingsmith also said to watch out for red flags such as:

companies that guarantee scholarships, especially larger ones

refusing to disclose their policy on refunds

charging a fee for scholarship winnings

She also advised not to give any money up front for services promised at a later time.