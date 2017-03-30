SC AUDIO: Young lineup has Loman searching for leaders

Graduating four key members from a district-winning team, Palmyra baseball coach Mark Loman has submitted lineups so far this season with sophomores in the top four spots. He doesn't seem worried about production. He is wanting to see where leadership comes from, though. He joined WGEM SportsCenter on Thursday.
