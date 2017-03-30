WEB EXTRA: Don't get burned by slime - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
(NBC News) - Thousands of kids are turning their kitchens into slime labs, but is it safe?

The gooey substance is going through a renaissance, but some safety experts are warning families to be careful. The use of too much of one ingredient, Borax, is said to have caused second and third degree burns on the hands of an 11-year-old girl in Massachusetts.

Kathleen Quinn's mother said her daughter had made slime every day for months.

"This time, I just think it was, you know, her hands had had enough," Siobhan Quinn said. 

Borax has been used safely for decades as a detergent, but it comes with warnings right on the box. 

If not diluted properly Borax can irritate the eyes, nose and skin.

