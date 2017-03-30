Fort Madison Police reports spike in burglaries

Fort Madison police say they are actively investigating the burglaries.

The Fort Madison Police Department reported a recent spike in burglaries Thursday.

A news release posted on the police department's Facebook page states the spike has involved vehicles and garages. It said the most recent incidents happened over the weekend.

Authorities said on Saturday and Sunday, there were approximately six burglaries on the west side of the city. They said the vehicles and garages were ransacked during the incidents.

Residents say the spike in burglaries isn't something you expect in Fort Madison.

"People almost take pride in the fact that they don't have to lock their doors in their town," James Coil said.

That's exactly what police say played a role in the crime spree. Chief Tim Sittig says the victims left themselves vulnerable, leaving their cars and garage doors unlocked.

"There are a lot of people out there that are committed to taking advantage of people," Sittig said. "We want to limit that as much as we can."

Police say thieves look for easy targets. The easiest target is leaving your door unlocked.

"Try to make it as difficult as you can for people who want to take advantage of you," Sittig explained. "Don't make it easy."

Hayley Spracklin says she's thankful none of her things were stolen when she was younger.

"I didn't start locking my car until I got older and had a nicer vehicle," Spracklin admitted. "It stayed open. I even left my keys in the car."

She says it's not a risk she's willing to take anymore.

"My car stays locked up," Spracklin said. "The house and back doors and everything gets locked up."

Other residents agreed.

"I'm a door locker," Coil added. "I just rather not take the chance."

Sittig thinks it's a smart move. He also believes more residents should take that approach and look out for their neighbors as well.

"If they see something certainly call us," Sittig explained. "You never know that one little lead, that one piece of information could be all we need to connect the dots."

FMPD is asking the public to not leave valuables in vehicles and keep them locked. It's also asking that residents keep buildings locked as well.

The police department said it's actively investigating the reported cases. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 319-372-2525.