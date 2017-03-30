Judge sides with Quincy Park District in auto museum case

The Quincy Park District will not have to pay any money to a local auto club after a judge's ruling was entered Thursday.

Judge Jerry Hooker entered the ruling, which possibly ends a long dispute between the park district and the Mississippi Valley Historic Automotive Club. The club claimed it built the museum that it occupied for 47 years, and wanted to keep using the building.

Hooker also ruled in favor of the park district last May. The club had to move out of the building, located in All America Park, and it has since been demolished.

The club has since been seeking $38,000 for the cost of the building. The club constructed the building on the park district's property in 1968.

Court records show the city inspected the building and found several code violations. It was estimated that it cost around $30,000 to bring the building up to code. Another inspection by an engineer hired by a member of the club revealed a need for between $17,000 and $56,000 in repairs.

In Thursday's ruling, Hooker stated park district officials told the court they did not have a need for the building.

"This court does not believe that QPD's decision to not spend nearly $30,000 to repair a building it does not need was unreasonable," Hooker stated in the judgment. "It was MVHAC's burden to by preponderance the QPD was unjustly enriched. They have not done so."

Hooker also mentioned that the people involved in the original agreement in 1968 did not create a valid lease.

Hooker stated QPD spent $9,500 to take the building down. He said QPD was not seeking those funds from the club.

Documents state QPD was awarded costs of the suit.

Read Hooker's court order below: