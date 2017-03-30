Water issue prompts partial shut-down at General Mills in Hannib - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Water issue prompts partial shut-down at General Mills in Hannibal

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

A water main break Thursday afternoon caused a partial shut-down of General Mills in Hannibal, according to a spokesperson for the company.

Spokesperson Kate Hatem-Pritchett said the cause of the break was unknown.

Hatem-Pritchett said employees were encouraged to call the emergency line for specific communication.

The issue was expected to be fixed Friday by 11 p.m., according to Hatem-Pritchett. 

