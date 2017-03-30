Students get a hands-on experience with STEM

Adams Elementary School held its Adult/Child Lead and Learn program on Thursday, getting families to have fun learning with hands on projects.

Parents came and learned more about STEM, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Parents and their kids watched a short video and then did a STEM project. Some of the projects included a rocket balloon launch, building spider webs out of plastic bags, and other challenges.

"Skyscraper and they only have ten pieces of paper and so much tape," Literacy Coach Lisa Wiegand said. "And so it's just a fun challenge, but in the end we're asking kids to reflect on, 'What science did you use today,? What technology did you use today? What was engineering and math?' And so that they can learn from it as well."

Wiegand said by introducing kids to STEM now and showing them it can be fun, it will hopefully make it less intimidating as they get older.

"My goal as a literacy coach is just to get parents in classrooms," Wiegand said. "So they can look around and see what their child's learning and be able to experiment with their child at the same time while they're learning. And my hopes is that they'll take these activities and these ideas back in to provide those in their home."