Donation will help to expand Quincy's Bill Klingner Trail

Expanding the Bill Klingner Trail in Quincy has been an ongoing project. Come June, the trail will run from 5th Street to 18th Street.

However, the Quincy Park District and Friends of the Trail will be expanding the trail even further. On Thursday, they received a $10,000 donation from DOT Foods, out of Mt. Sterling, Illinois.

The funds will help to expand the trail from 18th to 24th Street.

Quincy Park District Executive Director Rome Frericks said staff members and park maintenance crews get comments daily about how much community members love the trail.

"They have parents stopping them, grandparents stopping them and just saying how nice it is to be able to use the trail and teach their kids and grandkids to ride a bike without having to worry about vehicles and crossing busy streets," Frericks said. "I mean it's used by everybody."

Frericks said they want to get started on the 18th to 24th segment in the Spring of 2018.

The park district will also use $792,000 of grant money to help with the expansion.