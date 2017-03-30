Donation will help to expand Quincy's Bill Klingner Trail - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Donation will help to expand Quincy's Bill Klingner Trail

Posted:
DOT Foods donated $10,000 to help expand the Bill Klingner Trail DOT Foods donated $10,000 to help expand the Bill Klingner Trail
Come June, the trail will run from 5th street to 18th Street. Come June, the trail will run from 5th street to 18th Street.
A segment of the trail near 18th street A segment of the trail near 18th street
Officials gathered after the check presentation to talk Officials gathered after the check presentation to talk
Bicycles and dogs are allowed on the trail Bicycles and dogs are allowed on the trail
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Expanding the Bill Klingner Trail in Quincy has been an ongoing project. Come June, the trail will run from 5th Street to 18th Street. 

However, the Quincy Park District and Friends of the Trail will be expanding the trail even further. On Thursday, they received a $10,000 donation from DOT Foods, out of Mt. Sterling, Illinois. 

The funds will help to expand the trail from 18th to 24th Street. 

Quincy Park District Executive Director Rome Frericks said staff members and park maintenance crews get comments daily about how much community members love the trail.

"They have parents stopping them, grandparents stopping them and just saying how nice it is to be able to use the trail and teach their kids and grandkids to ride a bike without having to worry about vehicles and crossing busy streets," Frericks said. "I mean it's used by everybody."

Frericks said they want to get started on the 18th to 24th segment in the Spring of 2018.

The park district will also use $792,000 of grant money to help with the expansion.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.