Family escapes Knox County house fire

Photo of the scene late Wednesday night. (Courtesy of the Hurdland Volunteer Fire Department)

HURDLAND, Mo. (WGEM) - A mother and her two young children escaped a house fire late Wednesday night in Hurdland, Missouri, according to a fire official.

Hurdland Volunteer Fire Asst. Chief Tom Boatman said crews were called to the home at 102 W. State at 10:32 p.m. He said west side of the home was engulfed in flames.

According to Boatman, a woman and her 5 and 7 year old children were home at the time but made it out uninjured.

Boatman said the fire was contained to one room and the outer wall, but there was significant fire damage. He said the rest of the home had heavy smoke damage.

The cause was unknown, but Boatman said there was nothing suspicious.

The homeowner told Boatman that her insurance company stated the home was a total loss.

Boatman said family and community members were helping the mother and her children.