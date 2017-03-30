Marion County Deputies get body cameras

We hear about violence involving police all the time, but deputies in Marion County now have new equipment to protect themselves and the public.

Deputies are now equipped with body cameras. The goal is to have clear evidence of what actually happens between a deputy and the public.

"During any law enforcement contact we have with people on the street our recording device will be on,” said Sheriff Jimmy Shinn.

Deputy Sheriff Jesse Chapman is one of the fourteen deputies to wear a body camera. The sheriff said the goal is to capture a true representation of what happens in the field.

"We are human beings first. We are going to make mistakes. That's inevitable, but what these cameras are for is for our protection,” said Chapman. “To let us go back and review the footage to make sure if we missed anything for our report.”

"It's beneficial to us as police officers to capture exactly what happened at the scene on camera, but it's also beneficial for the defendants we arrest," Shinn said. "It protects them from any wrong doings possibly by law enforcement officers."

The cameras will give investigators a better idea as to what happens at a simple traffic stop that turns bad or a violent crime. The way the camera works is simple.

The camera turns on automatically, as soon as the officer turns on the emergency lights. The camera will then start recording whatever the officer is doing or whoever they are talking to. The footage is saved on the camera's internal hard drive for officers to use for training or evidence purposes.

Sheriff Shinn said the cameras might add additional pressure on deputies to ensure they are going by the books, but it is an extra precaution for a very risky job.

"I don't want them thinking about the camera. I want them to do their job the way they were taught and the way they were trained," Shinn said. "They know how to do their job and I don't want them to think about that camera and not rely on their instincts of being a law enforcement officer.".

The cameras cost around $17,000. Sheriff Shinn said they planned for that in the budget.

