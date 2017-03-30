Hannibal community garden hits another roadblock

Iposn predicts the soil will be very good for planting

The city of Hannibal's plan to build a community garden has hit another roadblock, the 'Victory Over Hunger' Garden site in Hannibal's location has been changed yet again.

It was originally moved from its location on the corner of 9th and Warren Barrett due to bad soil; its replacement location was 412 Munger Street.

This time it has been changed because of neighbor opposition, residents thought it would attract unwanted attention to the area.

The new location is the empty lot on the northwest corner of Adams and Sycamore. Councilman Gordon Ipson says the site seems more promising.

Planting is expected to start mid April.