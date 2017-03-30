Iowa Governor signs minimum wage bill

DES MOINES, Ia. (WGEM) - Iowa Governor Terry Branstad signed legislation that freezes minimum wage in all counties, according to a news release.

House File 295 will prevent counties and cities from creating their own minimum wages. It will also rollback any county minimum wages that are above the state wage of $7.25 per hour.

“Different county minimum wages create confusion, especially for cities that are in more than one county," Branstad stated in the release. "This bill provides uniformity through the state on Iowa’s minimum wage."

Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds mentioned the economic impact of the legislation.

“Our focus has always been on creating an environment where businesses can succeed and we can attract more good paying jobs," Reynolds stated.

Lee County supervisors approved a measure this week to raise the county minimum wage to $8.20 per hour. Supporters of the wage increase cited increased cost of living for the reason it was needed.

The bill went into effect immediately.