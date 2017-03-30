Student allegedly punched in the face by Quincy Public School employee

A Quincy Public Schools lunch room worker was off the job Thursday, as Quincy Police investigated allegations that she punched a 6-year-old student in the face.

Ricky Mason said his son, a first-grader, was punched in the face by an Adams Elementary School cafeteria worker last Friday after the boy acted up while eating.

"A few different stories over the coming days that he had elbowed her, that he had punched her and scratched her," Mason said. "That's why she reacted the way she did."

Mason said his son wasn't hurt, but he said he's frustrated that the school hasn't been more forthcoming.

"What processes weren't followed after that happened?" Mason said. "Why they didn't immediately report it to me? Why it took them an hour and five minutes to call me. What happened in that hour and five minutes?"

Deputy Quincy Police Chief Doug VanderMaiden said officers were called to the school later in the afternoon. Mason said they were called by his son's mother.

"When we're completed with our investigation, it will be turned over to the Adams County State's Attorney's office for review," VanderMaiden said.

QPS Superintendent Roy Webb refused an interview request by WGEM News, but he said the district is cooperating with the police investigation.

Webb also said the cafeteria employee no longer works for the district, but he would not say whether the employee left on her own or was terminated by the district.

Mason said his son was disciplined for his involvement in the incident.

"Where's the due process for his involvement when the due process for the workers involvement is still ongoing?" Mason said.

Police have not named the employee under investigation. VanderMaiden expects the police department's investigation to be handed over to the State's Attorney sometime next week. He said that is protocol is such cases.