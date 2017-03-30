Quincy mayoral candidate speaks out against opponents recent claims

Quincy mayoral candidate Jeff VanCamp is fighting back against what he called attacks against his campaign Thursday.

VanCamp said Mayor Kyle Moore has called the support that VanCamp is getting from the police and firefighters unions a conflict of interest. But during a press conference Thursday, VanCamp showed a memo from the Quincy Police Department, showing that Moore asked for support of the police union back when he was running for mayor in 2013.

"There's nothing wrong in asking for an endorsement," VanCamp said. There's nothing wrong with getting an endorsement. What is wrong, frankly, is the hypocrisy of saying I want the endorsement and when I don't get it saying there's a clear conflict of interest in getting that endorsement."